Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Tajani prays for abducted Nigerian priest's release, urges religious freedom, protection of Christians

30 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Italy's foreign minister Antonio tweeted prayers for the release of a Catholic priest kidnapped in northeast Nigeria on Sunday, urging the safeguarding of Christians and religious freedom worldwide.

"I pray for Father Thaddeus Tarhembe, kidnapped by armed individuals in the parish of St. Ann (Taraba State) that he be released," Tajani wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"I will continue to fight to protect Christian minorities in the world. Religious freedom is a priority of our foreign policy," the tweet added.

The Catholic Diocese of Wukari announced Tarhembe's abduction, the latest in a series of kidnappings which have frequently targeted Christian clergy and their staff in Nigeria.

There was no immediate comment from police, local reports said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Nigeria kidnapped priest tweet
