Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
Tajani 'right person to lead Forza Italia' says party co-founder

13 giugno 2023 | 17.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani is "the right person" to take the helm of Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party following the 86-year-old ex-premier and billionaire media tycoon's death, according to party co-founder Cesare Previti.

"Tajani, at the moment, is the right person," 89-year-old Previti told Adnkronos on Tuesday.

"But that's not enough, parties need precise policies and strategy - in this Berlusconi was truly unsurpassed...he leaves an unbridgeable void," Previti said.

Tajani, who is currently Forza Italia's coodinator, founded the party in 1994 with Berlusconi, Previti and other former Italian politicians including ex-Senator and top Berlusconi aide Marcello dell'Utri.

Berlusconi died of lukaemia on Monday at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital, where he was re-admitted last week after being treated there in February for a lung-inflection.

The flamboyant four-times prime minister will receive a state funeral in Milan on Wednesday.

Antonio Tajani Forza Italia leadership Previti
