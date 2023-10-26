Tajani sees 'extremely positive' Italy-Poland relations with a Tusk government

Italy and Poland's ties will be "extremely positive" if former European Council president Donald Tusk leads a new government made up of Poland's three-way opposition alliance, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"I am convinced that, if Tusk forms a government and leads it, relations with Italy will be extremely positive, Tajani said on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties.

"His presence in Europe will be positive, given that he also led the European Council for many years" Tajani went on.

Tajani said his conservative Forza Italia party is "very satisfied" at the outcome of Poland's national election on 15 October in which Tusk's centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the centre-right Third Way and the New Left parties won a majority of 248 MPs in the 460-seat lower house.

Forza Italia, like KO belongs to the European People's Party (EPP), Tajani noted, saying he would be "satisified" with Tusk as Poland's new prime minister.

"He (Tusk) has a pro-European mindset and this will also help in the future: Poland is a friendly country, we intend to continue to have excellent relations with this country," said Tajani.

As Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, began talks on Tuesday with parliamentary party leaders on Poland’s future government, Tusk announced that opposition alliance was ready to govern and that he would be the coalition’s candidate for premier.