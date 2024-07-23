Tajani sends Mattarella birthday greetings

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 13.43
Redazione Adnkronos
Foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday sent birthday good wishes to Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, who has turned 83.

"Happy birthday to the head of state Sergio Mattarella, reference point and wise guide for all Italians," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Best wishes, President!" the tweet added.

Earlier, premier Giorgia Meloni called Mattarella to wish him "heartfelt" good wishes for a happy birthday - personally and on behalf of the whole government," Meloni's office said in a statement.

During the call, Meloni underlined to Mattarella how "Italy's institutions and citizens esteem and recognise the head of state as guarantor of the constitution and symbol of national unity," the statement said.

Mattarella was elected to a second seven-year term of office in 2022 during an eighth round of voting after the parliament failed to agree a consensus figure and political leaders persuaded him to stay on.

in Evidenza