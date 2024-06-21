Tajani snapped behind empty red bench in Paris symbolising opposition to violence, abuse of women

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani posed for a photo in front of red bench installed in the embassy garden in Paris as a symbol of the fight against violence and discrimination towards women, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The 'Red Benches' initiative at Italy's embassies is part of a campaign launched by Tajani 8 March - International Women's Day - when a permanent red bench was placed at the entrance to the foreign ministry in Rome as "a symbol of the void left in society when a woman falls victim to femicide".

In the photo, Tajani is flanked by ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro, and four female embassy interns.

Tajani was in Paris to attend the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation.