Tajani thanks German judiciary for Turetta extradition order

22 novembre 2023 | 17.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta
Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has tweeted thanks to Germany's judiciary for its swift approval of the extradition of a 22-year-old suspect in the killing of his ex-girlfriend - a crime that has caused outrage in Italy.

"The German court has ordered the extradition of Filippo Turetta," Tajani wrote Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"I thank the German justice system for the rapid times with which it operated, our embassy and the police forces who are working continuously towards this objective," the tweet went on.

Turetta has agreed to be extradited to Italy. He was arrested at the weekend near the eastern city of Leipzig and is currently in prison in Halle. Turetta went on the run after he allegedly attacked 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin on 11 November near Venice in northeast Italy before dumping her body and fleeing to Germany in his car.

Cecchettin’s body, reportedly with multiple stab wounds, was found covered by plastic bin liners on Saturday in a gully near Lake Barcis, in the province of Pordenone, north of Venice.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
