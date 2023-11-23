Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:56
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani thanks Qatar, Egypt for mediation in Israel-Hamas truce

23 novembre 2023 | 13.47
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani thanks Qatar, Egypt for mediation in Israel-Hamas truce

Italy has thanked Qatar and Egypt for their role weeks-long talks that led to a deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on a four-day pause in their 48-day-old war allowing the release of 50 hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel into Gaza.

"I want to thank Qatar and Egypt for the work they have done," Tajani said on the sidelines of an agricultural producers' event in Rome.

Wednesday's truce deal "is a good sign and we are proceeding in the direction of peace," said Tajani.

"We have always supported the action of the United States towards this goal," he said.

The temporary ceasefire was brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt and announced on Wednesday and is due to enter into effect within 48 hours, now expected to be on Friday.

Under Wednesday's deal, 150 Palestinian women and children are due to be freed from jail in Israel.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Qatar Egypt Israel Hamas truce
