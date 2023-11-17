Tajani to brief lawmakers on Albania migrant centre deal

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will on Tuesday brief members of the lower house of parliament on a recent deal under which Albania will house two migrant processing centres to be built and funded by Italy.

Under a 1984 law, Italy's foreign minister is obliged brief parliament on any international agreements. Opposition parties have demanded that lawmakers examine the accord inked in Rome by Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama on 6 November.

During a visit to Croatia on Friday, premier Giorgia Meloni hailed the "pioneering" agreement with Albania, calling it "innovative and intelligent" and saying it could be replicated elsewhere in Europe.

"Other European partners are interested," Meloni said after talks with Croatia's premier Andrej Plenkovic.

Rights groups have criticised Italy's plan to locate the processing centres in Albania - a non European Union country which will deport asylum-seekers whose applications are unsuccessful.

The two centres could be operational by next Spring and process up to 36,000 migrants sent there annually, with children and pregnant women excluded from the plan, Meloni said after she and Rama inked the deal in Rome.

The European Commission has said it is requesting "detailed information" on the agreement.

“It is important that any such arrangement is in full respect of European Union and international law,” a commission spokesperson said.

The deal with Albania is aimed at curbing a massive surge in boat migrant arrivals to Italy via the Mediterranean - over 145,000 this year from 88,000 in 2022.