Tajani to Palestinian Authority - Italy striving to end Gaza war, supports two-state solution

Italy is playing a leading role in efforts to end Israel's devastating war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and supports the Palestinian Authority as a key nterlocutor in future negotiations on a two-state solution to the long-running Arab-Israeli conflict.

"I met Palestinian Authority president Abbas and and foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after talks on Thursday in the West Bank city of Ramallah during a visit to the region.

"Italy is a protagonist of peace in Gaza. A two-state solution is the only possible one. Hamas is not Palestine," the tweet underlined.

"We are working with the PA to strengthen its institutions and provide support to the civilian population," the tweet underlined.