Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani to welcome three Italians freed from jihadist captors in Mali

27 febbraio 2024 | 13.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Three Italian citizens held by al-Qaeda affiliated jihadists in Mali for over 21 months were set to arrive at Ciampino airport near Rome on Tuesday after their release, the foreign ministry said in a statement. 

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani will meet the freed hostages - Rocco Antonio Langone, his wife Maria Donata Caivano and their son Giovanni Langone - at Ciampino, according to the statement.

The Langone family is in good health, according to premier Giorgia Meloni's office.

"I'd like to express my most hearfelt felicitations for the release of our three compatriots kidapped in 2022," Meloni stated.

"I thank AISE (Italy's external intelligence and security agency), which together with the foreign ministry achieved this result - it was not easy," Meloni underlined.

The Langone family was abducted from their home on the outskirts of the city of Koutiala - a hotbed of jihadism - south of Mali's capital, Bamako, on 19 May 2022. The family, who had been living in Mali for some years, was seized by the Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) group. JNIM is active in West Africa and the Maghreb.

AISE worked "intensely" with the foreign ministry, local tribal leaders and intelligence services to secure the Lagone family's release, Meloni's office said in a statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Lagone family arrival Ciampino release JNIM
Vedi anche
News to go
Alessandra Todde nuova presidente Regione Sardegna, festeggiano M5S e Pd
News to go
Corteo Pisa, Procura ha aperto fascicolo
News to go
L'industria del turismo si prepara alla stagione estiva
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo
News to go
I trattori tornano a Bruxelles
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22
News to go
Torna il bonus psicologo
News to go
Transizione ecologica, entro 2050 in Ue serviranno 60 milioni di lavoratori 'green'
News to go
Scontri Pisa, Piantedosi: "Nessun cambiamento su ordine pubblico, valuteremo eccessi"
News to go
Bonus ristrutturazione 2024, come richiederlo
News to go
Sardegna domenica al voto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Se Putin non paga per quello che fa andrà avanti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza