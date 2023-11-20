Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:13 Omicidio Serena Mollicone, giallo in udienza: sparito calco del pugno di Marco Mottola

18:10 Scala: il 7 dicembre 2023 Prima con Don Carlo, cast stellare e mega produzione

18:10 Il padre di Filippo Turetta al papà di Giulia Cecchettin: "Perdono"

17:57 Giulia Cecchettin, Metsola: "Troppi femminicidi in Ue, più condanne e basta cecità istituzioni"

17:54 Elezioni Regionali, Rampelli: "Su scelta candidati no a spartizione"

17:44 Omicidio Cerciello, scattò foto di Hjorth bendato: carabiniere condannato a un anno

17:33 Influenza, 375mila casi in 7 giorni: ecco i tre sintomi negli adulti

17:14 Expo 2030, una settimana al voto. Dg comitato Roma: "Penso che andremo al ballottaggio"

17:09 Elezioni Regionali, lite nel centrodestra su candidature dopo lo 'strappo' di Trento

16:27 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, madre di Kata accoltella connazionale in discoteca

15:58 Long Covid e perdita dell'olfatto, come tornare a sentire gli odori

15:48 Giulia Cecchettin, Valdegamberi alla sorella: "Io maschio, non mostro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani underlines Italy-UK amity in call with Cameron

20 novembre 2023 | 17.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

The UK's foreign minister David Cameron
The UK's foreign minister David Cameron

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani underlined his country's friendship with the United Kingdom in phone talks Monday with his UK counterpart David Cameron that looked at the key issues facing Italy's G7 presidency next year.

"I confirmed the friendship between Italy and the United Kingdom to @David_Cameron in view of the challenges we will face with the Italian G7 presidency," read the tweet.

"Common priorities: peace in the Middle East and in Ukraine; strong international action to combat irregular migration and fight traffickers," the tweet continued.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy UK friendship G7 priorities phone talks Cameron
Vedi anche
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, procuratore Venezia: "Quadro omicidio non ancora completo"
News to go
Biden compie 81 anni, l'età è il suo tallone d'Achille
News to go
Spalletti: "Noi campioni in carica, difendiamo il titolo europeo"
News to go
L'Argentina volta pagina: chi è il nuovo presidente Milei
News to go
Fisco, ampliamento del regime collaborativo: ecco come funziona
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta verso l'estradizione
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta arrestato in Germania
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Las Vegas
News to go
Ricerca, Mattarella: "Strumento di pace"
News to go
Sanzioni Antitrust a società energetiche, cosa possono fare i consumatori
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Netanyahu: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"
News to go
SuperEnalotto, centrato '6' da 85 milioni. Titolare tabaccheria: "Pensavo a uno scherzo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza