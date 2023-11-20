Tajani underlines Italy-UK amity in call with Cameron

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani underlined his country's friendship with the United Kingdom in phone talks Monday with his UK counterpart David Cameron that looked at the key issues facing Italy's G7 presidency next year.

"I confirmed the friendship between Italy and the United Kingdom to @David_Cameron in view of the challenges we will face with the Italian G7 presidency," read the tweet.

"Common priorities: peace in the Middle East and in Ukraine; strong international action to combat irregular migration and fight traffickers," the tweet continued.