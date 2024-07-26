Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tajani underscores support for Fitto as EU commissioner

Raffaele Fitto FOTOGRAMMA
26 luglio 2024 | 14.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Friday reaffirmed his support for European Affairs minister Raffaele Fitto as Italy's "best candidate" for European commissioner due to his experience of the European Union's parliament, top decision-making body and its executive.

“I believe that Fitto is the best candidate that Italy can field because he has consolidated experience inside the European Parliament, he has experience in the Council, he has experience in the European Commission," Tajani said on the sidelines of a bioenergy conference.

As minister Fitto has "dealt with so many sensitive dossiers in these almost two years of government," Tajani underlined.

"To be a European Commissioner you have to know the back channels and the Brussels machine, otherwise we risk having someone who is on work experience and not a European Commissioner," he underlined.

"I think Fitto is the candidate who best represents Italy's interests and who is universally appreciated,” Tajani concluded.

Fitto is handling negotiations with Brussels on the EU's multi-billion euro post-pandemic funds for Italy on behalf of premier Giorgia Meloni, who will have ultimate say over the country's choice of candidate for commissioner.

