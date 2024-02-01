Tajani upbraids Orban over EU's new €50bn aid package for Ukraine

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has reprimanded Hungary’s far-fight premier Viktor Orban over his refusal in December to back a new 50 billion European Union aid package for Ukraine, accusing him of holding the bloc to ransom.

Orban "is playing a double game in order to get the post-pandemic recovery funds which the EU is withholding," Tajani told public broadcaster Rai's 'Restart' programme on Thursday.

"He's using his (veto) power to block the Ukraine funding as he's tried to do over migration policy," Tajani said ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels.

The EU has been withholding 20 billion euros of funds for Hungary because of concerns about human rights and corruption in the country.