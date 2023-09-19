Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:21
Tajani urges 'global strategy' on migration

19 settembre 2023 | 15.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tajani urges 'global strategy' on migration

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has called for a "global strategy" on migration "in all its complexity", while keeping up the fight against illegal immigration and human trafficking.

"The belt of instability in Africa has made the situation explosive and (coup-hit) Niger is only part of the problem," Tajani told European Union foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A long-term strategy is needed "at EU but also at United Nations level", Tajani underlined.

Given the growing influx of migrants in the Mediterranean where thousands landed on the island of Lampedusa last week alone - Europe must not give up the fight against "irregular migration and human trafficking", Tajani said.

"We must have a global strategy to look at the situation in all its complexity, not only keeping Africa in its sights but also the Middle East," Tajani stated.

There have been coups in seven sub-Saharan countries in Africa since 2020, including Niger, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Chad and Sudan.

