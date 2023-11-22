Tajani urges Israel, Hamas to respect international law in Gaza conflict

Israel and Hamas must uphold international law in their 47-day-old conflict, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the Financial Times on Wednesday, cautioning the Jewish state to think about how the world views its offensive against the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza.

“We need to be very serious when we talk about the civilian population,” he said in an extended interview.

“The message to Israel is please, it’s crucial to respect international law. But, at the same time, the message to the others (Hamas) is that it is a crime also to use the hospitals [for militant activities],” Tajani underlined.

The conservative Italian government has strong ties with Israel, which is home to some 18,000 Italian-Israelis and has steadfastly endorsed its right to defend itself.

“I am a friend of Israel — I believe in Israel. After the Holocaust, it is the right of the Jewish people to have a state free and sure,” Tajani underlined.

“But if you want to also have public opinion with Israel, [you] need to have a proportionate reaction. This is important for Israel," he said.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 14,000 people - including more than 5,000 children - have been killed in Israel's bombing campaign which began on 8 October.

The offensive was prompted by Hamas's multi-front raid on 7 October in which at least 1,400 people were killed and 240 people taken hostage - the worst attack in Israel's history.

"The Palestinians aren’t criminals . . . Hamas is using the Palestinians,” Tajani said. “We need to attack only Hamas. It’s not easy but we need to do it. We need to be sophisticated . . . We need to be prudent."