Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:16
Tajani urges more Italy-China tourism

04 settembre 2023 | 13.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, has called for more tourism between Italy and China as part of "enhanced cooperation" between the two key trade and strategic partners.

“The historical and artistic heritage we are seeing is of extraordinary importance," Tajani said during a visit to Beijing's Forbidden City on Monday.

"This must lead us to get to know China even better, but it is also important that the Chinese can learn more about our culture and this means promoting tourism," Tajani went on.

"We will also talk about it today in the context of enhanced cooperation between our countries," Tajani said, noting that Italy's tourism minister Daniela Santanche is set to visit China "to address the issue".

Tajani is holding a series of ministerial talks in Beijing aimed at relaunching bilateral dialogue "in areas of common interest" under a Global Strategic Partnership signed in 2004 by Italy's then-premier Silvio Berlusconi and China's then-premier Wen Jiabao.

"In relations between Italy and China, it is important to develop cultural diplomacy," Tajani underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy China tourism Beijing visit
