Tajani urges more Kosovo-Serbia dialogue

Italy, a leading peacemaker in the Bakans, has urged Kosovo and Serbia to dialogue after the siege at monastery in north Kosovo this weekend in which three ethnic Serb gunmen and a police officer died.

"Italy protagonist of peace in the Balcans . I spoke with (Serbia's president Aleksandar) Vucic and with premier (Albin) Kurti," Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"I asked both of them to encourage dialogue between the parties," the tweet underlined.

The deadly monastery siege near the village of Banjska on Sunday marks one of the gravest escalations in the region, following months of mounting tensions and stalling talks between Pristina and Belgrade.

"In agreement with (Italy's defence minister) Guido Crosetto we are working to strengthen the presence of (Nato's peacekeeping force) KFOR on the border between Serbia and Kosovo and to prevent further clashes," Tajani added.