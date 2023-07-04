Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:34 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Metà Russia con Prigozhin, l'altra metà con Putin"

16:25 Innovazione, De Capitani: ''Nuove tecnologie driver fondamentale per modernizzazione città''

16:24 Frattesi all'Inter, "è fatta: ha firmato": l'annuncio

16:16 Ostia, pg Cassazione chiede nuovo processo per Roberto Spada

16:02 Omicidio Ciatti, per Bissoultanov confermata condanna a 23 anni in Appello a Roma

15:52 Roma, rubano portafogli in metro con quasi 8mila euro: arrestate

15:49 Università, nasce il Luiss Institute for European Analysis and Policy

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia, campagna d'odio contro di me"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Tajani wishes America happy Independence Day

04 luglio 2023 | 15.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted best wishes to The United States and "all our American friends" on Tuesday - Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to the United States and to all our American friends," read the tweet.

"The transatlantic tie is the pole star of the Italian government's foreign policy. The deep friendship that binds Italy and the US could not be stronger," Tajani wrote.

"Together we are more prosperous and more secure," the tweet added.

The US federal holiday marks the ratification of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on 4 July, 1776.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani US Independence Day tweet
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza