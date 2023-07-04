Tajani wishes America happy Independence Day

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted best wishes to The United States and "all our American friends" on Tuesday - Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to the United States and to all our American friends," read the tweet.

"The transatlantic tie is the pole star of the Italian government's foreign policy. The deep friendship that binds Italy and the US could not be stronger," Tajani wrote.

"Together we are more prosperous and more secure," the tweet added.

The US federal holiday marks the ratification of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on 4 July, 1776.