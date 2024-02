Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has tweeted best wishes to defence minister Guido Crosetto, who was admitted overnight to a Rome hospital suffering from severe chest pains (suspected percarditis).

"Best wishes for a speedy recovery to defence minister @GuidoCrosetto," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We look forward to seeing you soon!"

Crossetto, 60, reportedly walked to the emergency room of San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome's western Aurelio district.