Tel Aviv, protests in front of Likud headquarters

Protests continue in Tel Aviv. Dozens of people are demonstrating in front of Likud headquarters, the Times of Israel reports. They are asking Benjamin Netanyahu's government for an agreement that will lead to the release of the hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attack in Israel and held hostage in the Gaza Strip ever since. Family members of the hostages and their supporters are taking part in the protest. "The government of death is killing the hostages, the people want them back alive", reads one of the banners carried in the square by the demonstrators.