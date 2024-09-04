Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tel Aviv, protests in front of Likud headquarters

04 settembre 2024 | 09.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Protests continue in Tel Aviv. Dozens of people are demonstrating in front of Likud headquarters, the Times of Israel reports. They are asking Benjamin Netanyahu's government for an agreement that will lead to the release of the hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attack in Israel and held hostage in the Gaza Strip ever since. Family members of the hostages and their supporters are taking part in the protest. "The government of death is killing the hostages, the people want them back alive", reads one of the banners carried in the square by the demonstrators.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Times of Israel governo della morte proteste a Tel Aviv governo di Benjamin Netanyahu
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza