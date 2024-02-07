Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Telecom Italia widens international network with new PoP in Iraq

07 febbraio 2024 | 14.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Erbil in northern Iraq
Erbil in northern Iraq

Telecom Italia's international service provider Sparkle has announced that its network is expanding in Iraq with the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Erbil in partnership with Novel Point, an Iraqi international provider of connectivity and ICT solutions.

The PoP in Erbil harnesses Novel Point’s state-of-the-art data centre and Sparkle Seabone’s Tier-1 Global IP backbone (AS6762) to deliver first-rate Internet connectivity services to the Iraqi market and neighbouring countries, Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

By connecting to Sparkle’s PoP in Erbil, network operators, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers can benefit from reliable, low latency IP transit services in scalable multiples from 10GB to 100GB.

Moreover, customers will have access to Sparkle's full IP portfolio including DDoS Protection services, allowing them to safeguard their networks from attacks, and Virtual NAP, which provides virtual access to leading internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need to build proprietary infrastructure.

The deal, inked on the sidelines of the Capacity Middle East 2024 global telecommunications event, "underlines both companies’ commitment to usher in a new era of innovation, connectivity and technological advancement in Iraq, positioning the nation as a hub of digital excellence," said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Telecom Italia Sparkle new PoP Iraq Novel Point
Vedi anche
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza