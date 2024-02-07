Telecom Italia widens international network with new PoP in Iraq

Telecom Italia's international service provider Sparkle has announced that its network is expanding in Iraq with the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Erbil in partnership with Novel Point, an Iraqi international provider of connectivity and ICT solutions.

The PoP in Erbil harnesses Novel Point’s state-of-the-art data centre and Sparkle Seabone’s Tier-1 Global IP backbone (AS6762) to deliver first-rate Internet connectivity services to the Iraqi market and neighbouring countries, Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

By connecting to Sparkle’s PoP in Erbil, network operators, ISPs, OTTs, content and application providers can benefit from reliable, low latency IP transit services in scalable multiples from 10GB to 100GB.

Moreover, customers will have access to Sparkle's full IP portfolio including DDoS Protection services, allowing them to safeguard their networks from attacks, and Virtual NAP, which provides virtual access to leading internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need to build proprietary infrastructure.

The deal, inked on the sidelines of the Capacity Middle East 2024 global telecommunications event, "underlines both companies’ commitment to usher in a new era of innovation, connectivity and technological advancement in Iraq, positioning the nation as a hub of digital excellence," said the statement.