"Washington is behind Durov's arrest." This was stated by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the arrest in Paris of the founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov.

"Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platform over which the United States has no influence. At the same time, it operates in many countries that are of interest to them," Volodin continued on his Telegram channel, adding that for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, it is "important" to take control of the app ahead of the US presidential elections.

"For Washington," Volodin stressed, "surveillance of social networks, their total censorship and subordination, including through blackmail under the pretext of fighting various kinds of threats, is a traditional method of political control and external influence."