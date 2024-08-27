Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:27
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Telegram: Duma speaker, 'Washington behind Durov's arrest'

27 agosto 2024 | 11.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Washington is behind Durov's arrest." This was stated by the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the arrest in Paris of the founder and CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov.

"Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platform over which the United States has no influence. At the same time, it operates in many countries that are of interest to them," Volodin continued on his Telegram channel, adding that for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, it is "important" to take control of the app ahead of the US presidential elections.

"For Washington," Volodin stressed, "surveillance of social networks, their total censorship and subordination, including through blackmail under the pretext of fighting various kinds of threats, is a traditional method of political control and external influence."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Paris of the founder CEO of Telegram Telegram This was stated by the speaker
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza