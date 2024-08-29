Telegram: Kremlin, 'Durov case should not become political persecution'

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
29 agosto 2024
The Kremlin has hoped that "it will not become a case of political persecution," the one that sees the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, involved in France, released yesterday by the Parisian authorities after paying a bail of five million euros. "Of course, the main thing is that what is happening in France does not turn into political persecution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference.

The spokesperson noted that the Russian government is aware that French President Emmanuel Macron has denied any link to politics, stressing however that against Durov "certain accusations are being made that the Kremlin will continue to monitor."

