Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:14
BREAKING NEWS

Telegram: media, arrest warrant in France also for Durov's brother

28 agosto 2024 | 15.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant not only for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, but also for his brother and co-founder of the app, Nikolai. This is revealed by an administrative document seen exclusively by Politico, which shows that the investigation into Telegram is broad and began months earlier than previously known. The case revolves around the messaging app's refusal to cooperate with a French police investigation into child sexual abuse.

According to the specialized news website, the warrants for Pavel and his brother Nikolai date back to March 25 for offenses including "complicity in the possession, distribution, offering or making available of child pornography images in an organized group." French media had previously reported that the investigation was opened in July.

The arrest warrants, Politico further specifies, were issued after the platform gave "no response" to a request from the authorities to identify a Telegram user. The document also highlights Telegram's "almost non-existent cooperation" with French and European authorities in other cases.

