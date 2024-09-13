Telegraph, 'Starmer in Rome to learn from Italy's success in managing migrant crisis'

"Starmer hopes to learn from Italy's success in tackling the migrant crisis." Thus reads the headline in the Telegraph newspaper ahead of the British Prime Minister's visit to Rome on Monday, where he will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at 12 noon at Villa Doria Pamphilj.

"Sir Keir Starmer will fly to Italy this weekend to see how Giorgia Meloni's government has more than halved the number of illegal migrant arrivals this year," the newspaper writes, recalling how the two heads of government, during their last meeting in July on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace, had agreed to continue their close coordination to address the crisis.

The Telegraph highlights how the Labour leader considers the Fdi leader "an important ally" in his efforts against irregular migration, pointing out how Italy is one of the main entry points for migrants seeking asylum in Europe, many of whom travel to the northern coast of France and then try to enter the UK across the English Channel on small boats.

This year, the newspaper continues, citing data from the Interior Ministry, the Italian government has reduced by two thirds the arrival of irregular migrants on its southern coasts. The official figure speaks of 44,495 arrivals, compared to 122,823 in the same period last year and 64,000 in the same period of 2022.

"Italy has entered into agreements similar to the UK's £490 million deal with France to pay for more police and border guard officers to stop boats departing from Tunisia and Libya," the British newspaper continues, also recalling the new, stricter rules in force in Italy for NGO ships rescuing migrants at sea and the agreement reached by Rome with Tirana.

It is a "different" plan from the Tories' plan for Rwanda, the newspaper concludes, because it "provided for the deportation of asylum seekers to the central African state without any right of return to the UK".