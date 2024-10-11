Tensions rise between the two Koreas, Pyongyang: "Ready to respond to Seoul drones"

"South Korea has carried out a serious act of political-military provocation by infiltrating drones into Pyongyang". This is the accusation of the North Korean Foreign Ministry published on Kcna, the national news agency. "On the 3rd and 9th of this month, and again on the 10th, Seoul invaded the skies over the central district of the city of Pyongyang in the middle of the night, using unmanned aircraft to distribute numerous propaganda leaflets," the complaint said. "This is a clear violation of our sacred national sovereignty and security and a flagrant violation of international law," the Democratic People's Republic of Korea said, adding: "We consider this provocative act by South Korea to be a serious political and military provocation that needs no further explanation and must be resolved in accordance with our right to self-defense."

"The Ministry of National Defence, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and all levels of the armed forces have begun preparations to respond to the various scenarios of the developing situation - Pyongyang threatened - with all offensive forces ready, we would like to issue a stern ultimatum to Seoul, if it once again carries out the provocative act of flying a drone into our airspace we will immediately take action". On the sidelines of the statement, photos of the drone captured near Pyongyang were published, as well as photos of propaganda leaflets.

Seoul denies Pyongyang's reconstruction, and denies sending drones to the North. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.