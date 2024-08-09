Thailand, banned opposition party is reborn with a different name

The main Thai opposition party, Kao Klai (Move Forward), which was banned, today relaunched a new political group, the People's Party, two days after the dissolution decreed by a Court for alleged violation of the Constitution. The 143 members of Parliament who previously belonged to the now-disbanded party have joined the group and appointed 37-year-old former tech entrepreneur and Kao Klai MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut as the new leader, the People's Party has announced.

Natthaphong told a news conference that the group aims to secure enough seats in the upcoming elections to form a government. On Wednesday, Thailand's Constitutional Court ordered the dissolution of the main opposition Kao Klai party, ruling that its efforts to amend a law against defamation of the kingdom's royal family violated the Constitution, and imposing a 10-year ban on 11 members of the party's executive committee.

Kao Klai emerged as the largest party in the lower house of the National Assembly in last year's Thai general election, but its prime ministerial candidate failed to secure the support of a majority of MPs. Today's relaunch marks the third 'reincarnation' of the Future Forward Party, which was dissolved by a ruling of the same Court in 2020 for violating electoral laws on donations to political parties.