Thailand, Constitutional Court dissolves main opposition party

The Thai Constitutional Court today dissolved the country's main opposition party, Kao Klai (Move Forward Party), ruling that its efforts to amend a law against defamation of the royal family violate the Constitution. The judges voted unanimously to order the dissolution of Kao Klai, imposing a ban on party leaders from engaging in political activity for 10 years. The party's campaign to amend the law on insulting royalty (in Thailand, insulting the monarchy is punished with very severe penalties) was considered an attempt to undermine the nation's constitutional monarchy, the Court said.