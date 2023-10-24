Three Italian-Israelis killed in Hamas attack 'a deep wound'

The deaths of three Italian-Israelis killed by militants from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in a multi-front attack on 7 October "is a deep wound", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"Unluckily, the three Italian we thought were being held hostage have been found dead. It is a deep wound," Tajani told Sky Tg24.

"We have met the victims' families and have tried to comfort them," he added.

Tajani on Tuesday tweeted the discovery of the bodies of Nir Forti and Liliach Le Havron at the Beeri kibbutz in southern Israel, where last week the body of Le Havron's husband, Evitar Kipnis was found.

Hamas militants killed over 100 people at the Beeri kibbutz out of a total 1,400 people who died in the 7 October attack, when over 220 people were abducted to Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.