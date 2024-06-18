Time for 'concrete' action on Palestine - Italy

Nations must act to swiftly create a separate Palestinian state that will co-exist alongside Israel "which recognizes Israel and is at the same time recognized by Israel," Italy stated on Tuesday.

"No unilateral choices, it is time for concrete acts in support of Palestine," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the lower and upper house of parliament's joint committees.

"The government is firmly convinced we need to see within a short period of time the creation of a Palestinian state that recognises Israel and is at the same time recognised by Israel," Tajani said.

"The (United Nations) General Assembly's resolution on the recognition of Palestine does not help in the concrete pursuit of this goal," said Tajani. He referenced a 10 May resolution declaring that Palestinians qualify for UN member status. The resolution was approved by 143 to 9 with 25 nations abstaining, including Italy.

The UN General Assembly vote is seen as a rebuke to Israel and the United States and a highly symbolic move that reflects growing solidarity with the Palestinians amid the devastating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in which over 37,000 have died and over 85,000 have been injured since 7 October, according to Gaza's health ministry.

"Unilateral choices to recognise the Palestinian state taken by several European countries - which we respect - may even prove counterproductive," Tajani argued.

An "effective and sustainable" solution to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians "can only come from negotiations with Israel," Tajani went on.

"It is no longer the time for symbolic acts. It is time for concrete action and results. We are committed to this route," Tajani underlined.