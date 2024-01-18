Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:49
Tokayev's first official visit to Italy marks intensifying ties with 'strategic' Kazakhstan

18 gennaio 2024 | 20.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's first official visit to Italy "crowns" their lourishing political, economnic and cultural ties and "partnership relationship of strategic value", president Sergio Mattarella told Tokayev during their talks at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Tokayev's visit "crowns a series of high-level meetings which are the sign of the great cooperation that exists between Kazakhstan and Italy," said Mattarella.

Italy and Kazakhstan want to ratchet up their political, economic, cultural cooperation "as much as possible", said Mattarella.

"We have a partnership relationship of strategic value and harmony and consonance at the level of international relations, respecting the United Nations and multilateralism," Mattarella said.

Tokayev was later set to meet premier Giorgia Meloni and attend a Kazakhstan-Italy business forum with foreign minister Antonio Tajani aimed at boosting the number of Italian companies and investments in the resource-rich Central Asian country.

