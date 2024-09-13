Towards a new government, on the 21st in the square against Macron and Barnier

Youth, environmental and feminist organizations have called for a new demonstration for Saturday 21 September against French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier, after the one organized on 7 September. Bfmtv learned this.

Barnier's appointment is "a denial of democracy", denounce in a statement the various organizations that will participate in the event, including the Student Union, Attac, Family Planning and the Young Anti-Fascist Guard.

"Not only did the president make a mockery of the French vote for the New Popular Front, but he appointed a far-right, anti-social and anti-migrant prime minister, with a homophobic past and who will only be able to govern with the agreement permanent position of Marine Le Pen", write the organizers.