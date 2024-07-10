Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Transatlantic relations a lodestar for Italy's foreign policy

Transatlantic relations a lodestar for Italy's foreign policy
10 luglio 2024 | 19.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nato and transatlantic ties underpin Italy's foreign policy and it will always be bound by friendship to the US, whose soldiers helped free Europe from World War II dictatorships and bring peace to the continent, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"For us, the Atlantic alliance is a guiding principle of our foreign policy, like our presence in the European Union and transatlantic relations, regardless of who has been, is or will be the president of the US, Tajani told reporters in Washington.

Tajani is attending a Nato summit in Washington through Thursday at which Russia's invasion 29-month-old invasion of Ukraine and the former Soviet republic's Nato aspirations are expected to dominate proceedings.

"We are friends of the US, to whom we owe perennial thanks for the sacrifice of so many young people who left to fight dictatorships, guaranteeing peace and freedom to the entire EU," Tajani stated.

Italy has been friends of the Bush, Reagan, Clinton, Obama, Trump and Biden administrations, Tajani underlined.

"Ours is a relationship with the U," he said.

The three-day Nato summit in Washington marks the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani US Italy transatlantic ties Nato
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza