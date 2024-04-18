Cerca nel sito
 
Transatlantic ties 'lodestar' of Italy's foreign policy

18 aprile 2024 | 10.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US secretary of state Antony Blinken (L) with Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken (L) with Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)

Relations with the United States are a "lodestar" for Italy's foreign policy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote after talks with his US counterpart Antony Blinken at a G7 meeting on Capri late Wednesday.

#G7Capri I met @SecBlinken," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Transatlantic relations are a lodestar of our government's foreign policy. Italy and the USA are working together for peace," the tweet continued.

"We signed a memorandum to fight fake news and defend citizens' freedom of opinion," the tweet added.

Tajani is chairing the three-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting through Friday which is centred on agreeing sanctions against Iran for its large-scale attack on Israel last weekend, on a de-escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict and on Russia's 26-month-old occupation of Ukraine.

