Transatlantic ties 'lodestar' of Italy's foreign policy

Relations with the United States are a "lodestar" for Italy's foreign policy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote after talks with his US counterpart Antony Blinken at a G7 meeting on Capri late Wednesday.

#G7Capri I met @SecBlinken," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Transatlantic relations are a lodestar of our government's foreign policy. Italy and the USA are working together for peace," the tweet continued.

"We signed a memorandum to fight fake news and defend citizens' freedom of opinion," the tweet added.

Tajani is chairing the three-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting through Friday which is centred on agreeing sanctions against Iran for its large-scale attack on Israel last weekend, on a de-escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict and on Russia's 26-month-old occupation of Ukraine.