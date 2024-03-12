Tripodi hails female contribution to UN negotiations, peacekeeping, sacrifices in Ukraine, Mideast conflicts

Italy, which plays a crucial role in UN efforts to give women a central role in negotiation and peacekeeping, "has a duty" to the "many women" sacrificed in war zones from Ukraine to the Middle East, foreign under-secretary Maria Tripodi stated on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference in Naples, Tripodi emphasised Italy's crucial role in promoting the UN Women, Peace and Security Agenda, created in the early 2000.

"Italy is already working to ensure that the fifth National Action Plan, which runs from 2025, will further consolidate our country's commitment to this crucial challenge," Tripodi said.

Tripodi recalled "the price paid by many women in the numerous crisises that have emerged in recent years, from Ukraine to the Middle East".

"We have a duty to act with renewed commitment for these women as well," Tripodi concluded.

The Naples conference was split into four working sessions, which looked at the different aspects of the role played by institutions in enhancing women's contribution to social progress in all fields - from international to defence activities, according to the foreign ministry.

Italy's peacekeepers in Kosovo, Lebanon and Somalia, where the Armed Forces support women through civil-military cooperation projects and the navy's ship Margottini, took part in the conference via video link.

The conference, entitled Italian Defence for Women's Empowerment, was organized by defence under-secretary Isabella Rauti.