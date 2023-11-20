Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:14
Tripodi, Luehrmann in 'fruitful' talks on bilateral ties, Italian G7 presidency priorities

20 novembre 2023 | 14.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Berlin
Berlin

Foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi had "fruitful" talks in Berlin on Monday with Germany's climate minister Anna Luehrmann and on Italy's 2024 G7 presidency during a bilateral young leaders' dialogue forum.

"@TripodiMaria is in Berlin for the opening of the Spinelli Forum. On the sidelines she met with the Europe and climate minister, @AnnaLuehrmann," the foreign minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Fruitful discussion on bilateral political and economic cooperation between Italy and Germany and on the economic priorities for Italy's #G7 presidency," the tweet continued.

The German Italian Young Leaders Dialogue – Spinelli Forum is a joint initiative of Germany and Italy's foreign ministries in partnership with the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and the German Institut für Europäische Politik (IEP).

Taking place Monday and Tuesday, the forum gives 25-35 year-olds who are making their mark in politics, culture, business, academia, civil society and the media the chance to debate key issues around the European Union's futures and relations between Germany and Italy.

