Trump at a gala for a Catholic association in NY, 'Harris absent? She doesn't respect Catholics'

Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
18 ottobre 2024 | 15.40
Redazione Adnkronos
"If you wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, you should have told her that the funds were going to get the looters and rioters out of Minneapolis and she would have been here, guaranteed". This is one of the attacks that Donald Trump directed at Kamala Harris during the Al Smith Association gala dinner, which raises millions of dollars in New York every year.

During election years, the event is an opportunity for candidates to make joking attacks, but this year Harris decided not to attend in person, instead preferring a new stop in the key state of Wisconsin, limiting herself to sending a video. Trump, who had his wife Melania by his side, called the decision "a profound lack of respect" for Catholics.

"It's best if you remember that I am here and she is not," he said again with a clear electoral reference. In 2000, Joe Biden, who became the nation's second Catholic president, won the Catholic vote by 5 points, but four years earlier the tycoon had the same advantage over Hillary Clinton.

The former president then moved on to his usual heavy, and vulgar, attacks against the vice president: "right now we have someone in the White House who can barely speak, put two coherent sentences together, who seems to have the mental faculties of a child, a person who has no intelligence, but now enough about Kamala Harris."

