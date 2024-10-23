Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:40
Trump campaign accuses Labour of 'foreign interference in the election'

23 ottobre 2024 | 16.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"Open foreign interference in the election." This is the accusation that Donald Trump's campaign is making against the British Labour Party in a letter his lawyer, Gary Lawkowski, sent to the Federal Election Commission. The accusation refers to the fact that a hundred members or former party staff are arriving in the US to support Kamala Harris's campaign.

According to election rules, foreign nationals can volunteer in an election campaign as long as they are not paid. Keir Starmer has tried to downplay this, saying that Labour officials have decided to travel to the US "in their spare time" and at their own expense. However, the close contacts between the Democratic Party and British Labour are no secret, as are those between Republicans and Tories.

According to the Trump campaign's accusation, however, there have been meetings between Labour Party strategists and the Harris campaign, wondering if this can be considered a form of "illegal foreign campaign financing and interference".

The letter, which calls for an "immediate investigation" by the Election Commission, also appeals to patriotic spirit and the American Revolution: "last Tuesday was the 243rd anniversary of the surrender of British forces at the Battle of Yorktown, a military victory that ensures that the United States is politically independent from Great Britain. It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris campaign have forgotten this message."

