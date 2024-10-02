Cerca nel sito
 
Trump cancels TV interview with CBS

02 ottobre 2024 | 17.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Donald Trump has canceled a television interview with CBS. The American broadcaster's '60 Minutes' program announced it on X, while the former president's campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, denied that Trump had agreed to participate: "There were only initial discussions, but nothing was on the agenda or scheduled.".

CBS - whose historic '60 Minutes' program has interviewed presidential candidates for the past 50 years - recalls that Kamala Harris will appear on the program as scheduled next Monday and that the invitation to Trump remains. According to Cheung, the broadcaster insisted on live fact-checking, which is "unprecedented."

in Evidenza