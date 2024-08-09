Trump caught off guard by the Kamala effect, doubts and fears in his campaign

Donald Trump appears to be caught off guard by the leap forward of the vice presidential candidate for the White House, who in a few weeks has reopened the electoral contest that seemed to be closed in favor of the tycoon. So much so that now his electoral campaign admits the fear of defeat in November, and fractures and tensions are beginning to emerge in Trumpworld, with some Maga allies criticizing the choices and strategies of the former president's advisers, writes "The Guardian" today.

Since Joe Biden's resignation on July 21st, when Harris became the Democratic candidate, Trump and his supporters have attacked the Democrat as a left-wing extremist, incompetent, a "not very intelligent" woman - as the tycoon obsessively repeated during his press conference yesterday in Mar-a-Lago - and that in her four years at the White House she can only boast of the failure of her management of the migration issue.

But they don't seem to be reckoning with the enthusiasm, the energy, what in American politics is called "momentum", which the Democratic candidate is arousing, also in reaction to the discouragement and sense of defeat announced for months among the disheartened Dem voters faced with the 81-year-old president's re-election bid.

Not to mention that now the age issue weighs on Trump, who, at 78, finds himself facing a much younger woman as an opponent. Harris will turn 60 shortly before the elections on October 20th, and in one week she has done the same number of rallies, five, that the tycoon has done from July 18th to today.

"I think it's legitimate to ask why Trump doesn't do rallies anymore, he's not younger, but he has to increase the pace," a Republican strategist confided to The Hill. This is also because the Harris campaign immediately used the argument, publishing the programs comparing the two candidates with the joke: "low energy, Donald Trump?".