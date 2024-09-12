Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Trump - Harris debate seen by 67.1 million TV viewers

12 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

About 67.1 million TV viewers watched the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Tuesday night, 31 percent more than those who had dedicated their time to the exchange between Joe Biden and Donald Trump last June, Nielsen reported. It was not only commentators who awarded Kamala Harris the victory: a Cnn flash poll indicates that 63 percent of viewers believe the Democratic candidate did better than her rival, against 37 percent who think the opposite.

The 90-minute show, with two commercial breaks, organized by Abc, was broadcast on 17 platforms. In their first meeting, in 2016, Hillary Clinton and Donald Ttump glued 84 million people to the screen. The first between Biden and Trump in 2020, 73.1 million.

Tuesday's debate was attended by younger and middle-aged people, with 53 percent of adults ages 18-49 tuned in to watch it, compared to June's.

