Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Trump shooting at political rally 'a blow to democracy'

Trump shooting at political rally 'a blow to democracy'
15 luglio 2024 | 11.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Saturday's shooting of Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, which killed a supporter and injured two others "was a blow to democracy", Italy's foreign minister told Channel 5's Morning News.

The United States is ''a divided country, but we want it to be a protagonist and a champion of democracy. Because the attack on Donald Trump was a blow to democracy," Tajani stated.

A 20-year-old suspect shot dead by police on a rooftop 150 metres from Trump's stage in Butler "fired at Trump" grazing his right year using an AR-style-5.56 calibre rifle that has been legally bought, according to the FBI.

"Trump, who is alive by a miracle and has all the solidarity of Italy and the government. But an Italian-American who was taking part in a political demonstration was killed and two other people were wounded,'' Tajani noted.

'So the wound was not only inflicted on Trump, but on those who participate in democratic events,'' the deputy premier continued.

Tajani welcomed the "intelligent" calls for unity and calm sent by Trump and by president Joe Biden after Saturday's shooting.

''Fortunately, the messages sent by both Trump and Biden go in the direction of unity, the defence of democracy and contain invitations to dial down the political rhetoric," Tajani added.

Trump is in Milwaukee on Monday for the Republican National Convention, where he will accept his party's nomination for president in the November election.

"Let's see what happens at the Republican convention that opens today...it's important that the messages are aimed at fighting ideas and not people'' because ''it is a big mistake to incite hatred.''

"This is not the time to ignite confrontation, but to defend American democracy," Tajani underlined.

Biden and Trump remain locked neck-and-neck in opinion polls ahead of the election.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trump Butler rally shooting Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza