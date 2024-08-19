Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
18:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Tunisia: appeals rejected, only three candidates for presidential elections

19 agosto 2024 | 18.05
Redazione Adnkronos
An administrative court in Tunis has rejected all appeals filed by aspiring candidates who were not admitted to participate in the presidential elections scheduled for October 6th. The Independent High Authority for Elections announced it, explaining that the appeals were examined in detail. Therefore, only three candidates were admitted to the elections: the secretary of the Echaab party, the pan-Arabist Zouhair Maghzaoui, the outgoing president Kais Saied; the former Tahya Tounes deputy and president of the Azimoun party, Ayachi Zammel.

Tag
An administrative court Alleanza Nazionale Independent High Authority for Elections announced it Tunisi
