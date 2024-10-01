Tunisia, presidential candidate Zammel sentenced to 12 years in prison

Ayachi Zammel, one of only three candidates admitted to the presidential elections to be held on October 6 in Tunisia, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. This was stated by his lawyer, Abdesstara Messaoudi, explaining that Zammel was found guilty of four counts by a Tunis court.

The sentence was confirmed to Mosaique Fm by the spokesman of the Court of First Instance of Tunis, Sami Semadhi, explaining that Zammel was given four sentences of three years' imprisonment each for having ''falsified" the signatures in support of his candidacy that the law requires to be presented in order to run for president.

Messaoudi told Mosaique Fm that he will resort to all legal means, including international justice, to defend Zammel. In addition to him, the other two candidates for the Tunisian presidency are the current president Kais Saied and Zouhaier Maghzaoui.