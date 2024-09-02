Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Tunisia, presidential elections candidate Ayachi Zammel arrested

02 settembre 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ayachi Zammel, one of the three candidates admitted so far to the presidential elections in Tunisia on October 6, was arrested this morning in Tunis. According to a member of his electoral campaign, Mahdi Abdeljaouad, speaking to Radio Mosaique, the entrepreneur at the head of Azimoun, a small liberal-inspired party, was arrested on charges of having "falsified" the signatures in support of his candidacy that the law requires to be presented to run for president. Zammel was transferred to a National Guard barracks in Tebourba, about 40 km west of Tunis. The treasurer of Azimoun was arrested last month on similar charges and, according to local media, will stand trial from September 13.

To appear on the ballot paper, candidates must submit a list of signatures from 10,000 registered voters, 10 parliamentarians or 40 local officials. Zammel is one of three candidates selected on 10 August by the Tunisian electoral authority for the elections, along with President Kais Saied, who is seeking a second term, and former MP Zouhair Maghzaoui. The outgoing president, democratically elected in 2019, has been accused by the opposition of authoritarian drift after his "coup" on 25 July 2021, after which he assumed full powers.

