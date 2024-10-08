Cerca nel sito
 
Tunisia, the 'Zammel front' calls for the release of the candidate, appeals for a 'political truce'

08 ottobre 2024 | 14.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The election campaign of Ayachi Zammel, a candidate for the Tunisian presidency who was sent to prison before Sunday's vote, is calling for the release of the political leader. And it calls for a "political truce" after Sunday's vote. Yesterday, outgoing president Kais Saied was proclaimed the winner of the first round, with over 90% of the vote. Zammel won just over 7% of the vote.

In a statement released via Facebook, Zammel's staff announced the launch of an initiative to obtain his release and the release of other people close to him, arrested in recent weeks during the election campaign. Saied and the opposition parties are asked to "support the interest of the Nation" and a "global political truce" that includes the release of political prisoners to create a "political, economic and social climate" that allows "to face the economic challenges" and "to face the construction of a state of law, freedom, economic prosperity and well-being".

The invitation to the voters who supported Zammel is to unite to "build a national political project that offers an alternative and gives Tunisians the opportunity to choose". Because, they say, "more than 70% of Tunisian voters, especially young people, did not participate in the electoral process".

fronte Zammel campagna elettorale di Ayachi Zammel liberazione del leader politico voto
