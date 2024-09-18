Turkey, 37 sentenced for espionage on behalf of Mossad

The 28th Criminal Chamber of the Istanbul High Court sentenced 37 defendants accused of espionage on behalf of the Mossad to prison terms. This was reported by the website of the Sabah newspaper, which specifies that of the 56 defendants on trial, two, identified only by the initials A.K.O. and A.E., were sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, while the other 35 were sentenced to six years and eight months.

The two identified defendants - one of whom is a retired police officer - are the only ones in custody, while the rest have been released pending a new trial. According to the prosecution, the defendants collected, including through videos, and transmitted to Mossad information about Palestinian citizens and people linked to Hamas who are in Turkey.