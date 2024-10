An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was recorded in eastern Turkey, in the province of Malatya, at a depth of 9 kilometers. This was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, while the Turkish Emergency Management Centre (Afad) reported that there are currently no casualties or damage.

The earthquake was also felt in Syria, in the provinces of Hasakah, Deir Al Zor and Aleppo, according to the Sana news agency.