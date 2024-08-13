Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Turkey, stabs 5 people: 18-year-old arrested

13 agosto 2024 | 13.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

An 18-year-old was arrested for stabbing 5 people in the city of Eskisehir, in northwestern Turkey. Three of the injured are hospitalized in intensive care. The announcement of the arrest came from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X, without however providing further information.

The attack took place on Monday: in a video filmed by the attacker himself, the 18-year-old, wearing a skull mask, a helmet and a vest bearing the "black sun" (a far-right symbol), is seen running towards the crowd armed with a knife in a city park.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Three of the injured are hospitalized ara An attinon
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza