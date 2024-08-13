Turkey, stabs 5 people: 18-year-old arrested

An 18-year-old was arrested for stabbing 5 people in the city of Eskisehir, in northwestern Turkey. Three of the injured are hospitalized in intensive care. The announcement of the arrest came from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X, without however providing further information.

The attack took place on Monday: in a video filmed by the attacker himself, the 18-year-old, wearing a skull mask, a helmet and a vest bearing the "black sun" (a far-right symbol), is seen running towards the crowd armed with a knife in a city park.