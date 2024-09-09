Turkish Foreign Minister at Arab League meeting, first time in 13 years

Tomorrow, for the first time in 13 years, a Turkish foreign minister will participate in a meeting of his Arab League colleagues in Cairo that will focus on the war in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Middle East Eye website, recalling the hostility of many Arab countries towards Ankara, suspected at the time of the so-called Arab Spring of supporting anti-government Islamist forces, specifically the Muslim Brotherhood.

All Arab countries had to give the green light to the participation of Turkish Minister Hakan Fidan in tomorrow's meeting, including Syria, some areas of which - in the north - are occupied by Ankara's forces which, moreover, also support rebel factions.

The news of Fidan's participation follows the official visit to Turkey by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last week, the first by an Egyptian leader in 12 years.